Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $5.48-$5.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

