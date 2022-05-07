Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Buys $14,850.00 in Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) Director Randall C. Ramsey purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,912.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 0.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

