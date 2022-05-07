Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 34,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 75,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Friday.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$25.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.