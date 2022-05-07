Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ASPN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 368,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

