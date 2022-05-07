Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

