Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.