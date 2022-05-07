Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in Sirius XM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 602,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 380,378 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

