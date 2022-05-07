Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,556 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

TCOM stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

