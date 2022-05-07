Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.