Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Verint Systems worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

