Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 221,332 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3,759.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

