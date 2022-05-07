Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

