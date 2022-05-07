Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,505 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.