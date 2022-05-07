Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,765 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Cognyte Software worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

