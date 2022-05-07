Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,969 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth about $9,020,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 52,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is -87.50%.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.