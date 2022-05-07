Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FCPT opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

