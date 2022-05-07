Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 125,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $956.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 491.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

