AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £115 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

Shares of AZN opened at £103.22 ($128.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,638.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,994.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,123.94. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($81.20) and a 1 year high of £110 ($137.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.82) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

