AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £115 ($143.66) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($130.85).

AZN opened at £103.22 ($128.94) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,994.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,123.94. The company has a market capitalization of £159.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,638.41. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,499.80 ($81.20) and a 1-year high of £110 ($137.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.82) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

