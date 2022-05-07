ATB Capital Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPX. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

TSE CPX opened at C$44.49 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

