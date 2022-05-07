Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Athersys will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.