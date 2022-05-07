Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

