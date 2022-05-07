AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.20.

AUDC stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $713.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

