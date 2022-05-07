AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AULRF opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.