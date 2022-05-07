AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
AULRF opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
