Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

ACB opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

