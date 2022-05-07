Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

