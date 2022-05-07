AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.38.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada stock opened at C$30.37 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$26.80 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$811.09 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.07.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.