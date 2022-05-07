Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $193.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.19 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

