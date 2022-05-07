Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.81.

Avalara stock traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 5,239,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. Avalara has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

