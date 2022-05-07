AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 3,730 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($46.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays cut their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 3,600 ($44.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($44.35) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target for the company.

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,144 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,419.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,892.62. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,800 ($22.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($52.99).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

