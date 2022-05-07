Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Avista also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93-2.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 495,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

