Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.00 EPS.

ACLS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. 575,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Axcelis Technologies (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.