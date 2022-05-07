AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 552,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 428.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AxoGen by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

