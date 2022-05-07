Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Down 14.4%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.85 and last traded at $98.85. 16,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 351,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,470,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

