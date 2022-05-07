AXPR (AXPR) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AXPR (AXPR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. AXPR has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $114,847.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

