B. Riley Cuts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $36.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.