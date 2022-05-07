B. Riley Trims Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Target Price to $6.00

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

