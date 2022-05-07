Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives $9.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 845,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,403. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $34,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

