Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Backblaze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.38.

Backblaze stock traded down 1.86 on Friday, hitting 7.79. 443,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,147. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

