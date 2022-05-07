Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 92.90 ($1.16). Approximately 414,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,169,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.40 ($1.18).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.86. The company has a market cap of £323.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)
Featured Articles
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.