Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $342.59 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $333.37 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.07 and a 200 day moving average of $493.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

