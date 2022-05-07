Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,348 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.