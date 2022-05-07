Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 805.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 310,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 276,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 405.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 120.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.