Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,438 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

