Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.01 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

