Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

