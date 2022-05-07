Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,245. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $152.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

