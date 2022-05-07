Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

