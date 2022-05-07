Banano (BAN) Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (BAN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $184,127.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.54 or 0.99959439 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

