Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 691,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 5,409,645 shares.The stock last traded at $2.81 and had previously closed at $3.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after buying an additional 5,545,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

